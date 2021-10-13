The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Bought by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 8.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 143,366 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,015 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $54,412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GS. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,048,469 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,747,586,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559,063 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 20.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,429,635 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,681,179,000 after acquiring an additional 744,924 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 13.8% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,643,853 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,382,952,000 after acquiring an additional 441,659 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 24.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,890,825 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $705,125,000 after acquiring an additional 369,300 shares during the period. Finally, Cohen Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 3,711.1% during the first quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 310,070 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,378,000 after acquiring an additional 301,934 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.82% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on GS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $458.00 target price on The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Friday, September 17th. Barclays set a $437.00 target price on The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $391.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities raised their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $332.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $397.59.

Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $386.53 on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $185.52 and a 12-month high of $420.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The stock has a market cap of $130.30 billion, a PE ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $398.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $373.87.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The investment management company reported $15.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $10.24 by $4.78. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 33.03% and a return on equity of 23.55%. The business had revenue of $15.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 52.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

