The Graph 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $104.24 Million (GRT)

The Graph (CURRENCY:GRT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 13th. One The Graph coin can now be bought for about $0.70 or 0.00001218 BTC on exchanges. The Graph has a total market capitalization of $3.30 billion and approximately $104.24 million worth of The Graph was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, The Graph has traded 1.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001738 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.54 or 0.00044400 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $121.46 or 0.00211130 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.32 or 0.00094422 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001740 BTC.

About The Graph

The Graph is a coin. Its genesis date was December 15th, 2020. The Graph's total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,715,735,200 coins.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Graph is an indexing protocol for querying data for networks like Ethereum and IPFS, powering many applications in both DeFi and the broader Web3 ecosystem. Anyone can build and publish open APIs, called subgraphs, that applications can query using GraphQL to retrieve blockchain data. There is a hosted service in production that makes it easy for developers to get started building on The Graph and the decentralized network will be launching later this year. The Graph currently supports indexing data from Ethereum, IPFS and POA, with more networks coming soon. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Graph directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire The Graph should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy The Graph using one of the exchanges listed above.

