The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $117.60.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on JYNT shares. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on The Joint from $61.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on The Joint from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. B. Riley boosted their target price on The Joint from $65.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Joint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, TheStreet lowered The Joint from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th.

In other The Joint news, Director Ronald V. Davella sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.18, for a total transaction of $2,023,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jake Singleton sold 2,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.12, for a total value of $269,555.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,734 shares in the company, valued at $797,530.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,614 shares of company stock worth $3,323,356 in the last ninety days. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Joint in the second quarter valued at $31,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Joint in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of The Joint in the first quarter valued at $48,000. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Joint in the second quarter valued at $153,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Joint in the second quarter valued at $157,000. Institutional investors own 88.02% of the company’s stock.

JYNT opened at $80.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.22 and a beta of 1.31. The Joint has a 52 week low of $17.63 and a 52 week high of $111.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $97.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.81.

The Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $20.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.58 million. The Joint had a return on equity of 41.46% and a net margin of 24.55%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Joint will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Joint Corp. (United States) engages in the development, ownership, operation, support and management of chiropractic clinics. It operates through two segments: Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. The Corporate Clinics segment comprises of the operating activities of the company owned or managed clinics.

