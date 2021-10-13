The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) PT Lowered to $28.00

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at Truist Securities from $35.00 to $28.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 15.42% from the company’s previous close.

PNTG has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Pennant Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist lowered their price target on The Pennant Group from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on The Pennant Group from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on The Pennant Group in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.50.

Get The Pennant Group alerts:

Shares of The Pennant Group stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,150. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.62. The firm has a market cap of $688.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.38 and a beta of 2.60. The Pennant Group has a one year low of $22.63 and a one year high of $69.56.

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $110.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.50 million. The Pennant Group had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 2.85%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Pennant Group will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of The Pennant Group by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in The Pennant Group by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 19,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 2,031 shares during the last quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC raised its position in The Pennant Group by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,681,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP bought a new position in The Pennant Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,942,000. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new position in The Pennant Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $288,000. 87.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Pennant Group

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Montana, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin, and Wyoming. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

Recommended Story: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for The Pennant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Pennant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.