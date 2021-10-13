The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-four analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $191.71.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PNC. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $201.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup cut shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Oppenheimer set a $189.50 target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $190.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group cut shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th.

In related news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.16, for a total transaction of $773,472.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,770,620. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 4,575 shares of company stock worth $845,158 in the last ninety days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Financial Advantage Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 50.7% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. now owns 743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. 81.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $203.30 on Wednesday. The PNC Financial Services Group has a fifty-two week low of $106.85 and a fifty-two week high of $204.93. The stock has a market cap of $86.37 billion, a PE ratio of 15.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $191.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $188.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.77 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 32.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $8.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group will post 14.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.62%.

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

