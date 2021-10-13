The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) Shares Bought by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 209,627 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,743 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.38% of The Scotts Miracle-Gro worth $40,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SMG. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 123.1% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 124.7% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 164 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 101.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 167 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. 62.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro stock opened at $150.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.25 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $153.11 and a 200-day moving average of $191.00. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 52 week low of $139.20 and a 52 week high of $254.34.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.52 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 66.94% and a net margin of 11.11%. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.80 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 9.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This is a positive change from The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.46%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 target price for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $257.00 target price on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $240.00 to $198.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Truist Securities decreased their price target on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $222.00.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Co engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of systems and accessories for hydroponic gardening. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The U.S. Consumer segment consists of consumer lawn and garden business. The Hawthorn segment includes indoor, urban, and hydroponic gardening business.

