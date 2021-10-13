The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Shares Acquired by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 7.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 74,548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,076 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in The Southern were worth $4,511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Davis R M Inc. grew its holdings in The Southern by 3.4% during the second quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 4,915 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its holdings in The Southern by 1.4% during the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 11,704 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $708,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in The Southern by 4.3% during the first quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 4,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. SNS Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in The Southern by 2.1% during the second quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 8,376 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in The Southern by 0.7% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 25,497 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,543,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. 59.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE SO opened at $62.10 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $65.75 billion, a PE ratio of 20.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.00. The Southern Company has a 1-year low of $56.69 and a 1-year high of $67.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5 billion. The Southern had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 14.47%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.25%. The Southern’s payout ratio is 81.23%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho dropped their target price on The Southern from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Southern in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Guggenheim upgraded The Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on The Southern from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.23.

In other The Southern news, EVP Bryan D. Anderson sold 22,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.87, for a total transaction of $1,505,243.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.04, for a total value of $167,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 89,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,976,683.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 89,747 shares of company stock worth $5,969,659. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About The Southern

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

