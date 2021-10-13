The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) Shares Sold by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can reduced its holdings in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) by 77.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 67,858 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 230,324 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.09% of The Timken worth $5,353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its position in The Timken by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 8,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Timken by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 4,503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA increased its position in shares of The Timken by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 6,346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of The Timken by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 17,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of The Timken by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on The Timken in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on The Timken from $91.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on The Timken from $87.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Citigroup raised their price objective on The Timken from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on The Timken from $95.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.30.

Shares of The Timken stock opened at $70.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a PE ratio of 15.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The Timken Company has a 12 month low of $55.35 and a 12 month high of $92.39.

The Timken (NYSE:TKR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. The Timken had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The Timken’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. Analysts expect that The Timken Company will post 5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The Timken’s payout ratio is 29.27%.

The Timken Co engages in the engineering, manufacturing and marketing of bearings and power transmission products. It offers gearboxes, belts, chain, lubrication systems, couplings, industrial clutches and brakes. It operates through the Mobile Industries and Process Industries segments. The Mobile Industries segment serves OEM customers that manufacture off-highway equipment for the agricultural, mining and construction markets; on-highway vehicles including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks; rail cars and locomotives; outdoor power equipment; and rotorcraft and fixed-wing aircraft.

