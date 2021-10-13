The Timken (NYSE:TKR) PT Lowered to $76.00 at Morgan Stanley

The Timken (NYSE:TKR) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $84.00 to $76.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 8.85% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on TKR. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of The Timken from $87.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of The Timken from $95.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of The Timken from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of The Timken from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of The Timken in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Timken has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.50.

Shares of The Timken stock traded down $0.51 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $69.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 557,404. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $71.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.87. The firm has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a PE ratio of 14.94, a P/E/G ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 1.72. The Timken has a 52 week low of $55.35 and a 52 week high of $92.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

The Timken (NYSE:TKR) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. The Timken had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The company’s revenue was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. Equities analysts predict that The Timken will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TKR. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of The Timken by 220.5% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 31,753 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,578,000 after acquiring an additional 21,846 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of The Timken by 260.2% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of The Timken by 22.3% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 1,378 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of The Timken by 5.2% in the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 11,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $934,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of The Timken by 41.3% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. 80.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Timken Company Profile

The Timken Co engages in the engineering, manufacturing and marketing of bearings and power transmission products. It offers gearboxes, belts, chain, lubrication systems, couplings, industrial clutches and brakes. It operates through the Mobile Industries and Process Industries segments. The Mobile Industries segment serves OEM customers that manufacture off-highway equipment for the agricultural, mining and construction markets; on-highway vehicles including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks; rail cars and locomotives; outdoor power equipment; and rotorcraft and fixed-wing aircraft.

