The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (COCO) to Raise $224 Million in IPO

The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (COCO) expects to raise $224 million in an initial public offering (IPO) on Thursday, October 21st, IPO Scoop reports. The company will issue 11,500,000 shares at $18.00-$21.00 per share.

In the last twelve months, The Vita Coco Company, Inc. generated $334 million in revenue and $35 million in net income. The Vita Coco Company, Inc. has a market cap of $1.1 billion.

Goldman Sachs, BofA Securities, Credit Suisse, Evercore ISI, Wells Fargo Securities, Guggenheim Securities, Piper Sandler and William Blair served as the underwriters for the IPO.

The Vita Coco Company, Inc. provided the following description of their company for its IPO: “The Vita Coco Company is a leading fast-growing, plant-based functional hydration platform, which pioneered packaged coconut water in 2004, and recently began extending into other healthy hydration categories. We are on a mission to reimagine what is possible when brands deliver great tasting, natural, and nutritious products that are better for consumers and better for the world. At the Vita Coco Company, we strongly believe that we have a nearly two-decade head start on building a modern, healthy beverage company providing products that consumers demand. We observed early on the shift toward healthier and more functional beverage and food products led by the next generation of consumers. As a result, we believe our platform is tethered to the future and not anchored to the past. Our portfolio is led by Vita Coco, which is the leader in the global coconut water category with additional coconut oil and coconut milk offerings, and includes Runa, a leading plant-based energy drink inspired from a plant native to Ecuador, Ever & Ever, a sustainably packaged water, and the recently launched PWR LIFT, a flavored protein-infused water. “.

The Vita Coco Company, Inc. was founded in 2004 and has 265 employees. The company is located at 250 Park Avenue South Seventh Floor New York, NY 10003 and can be reached via phone at (212) 206-0763 or on the web at http://www.thevitacococompany.com/.

