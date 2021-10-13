Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) Shares Acquired by Laurion Capital Management LP

Laurion Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) by 55.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,094,936 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 390,328 shares during the quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP owned approximately 1.49% of Theravance Biopharma worth $15,898,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,791,863 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $156,698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061,697 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,278,969 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $76,651,000 after purchasing an additional 763,854 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,634,135 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $94,583,000 after purchasing an additional 142,940 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 932,268 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,536,000 after purchasing an additional 93,905 shares during the period. Finally, Tekla Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 43.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tekla Capital Management LLC now owns 656,296 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,529,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the period. 82.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TBPH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup cut their target price on Theravance Biopharma from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Theravance Biopharma from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Theravance Biopharma from $29.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Theravance Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Theravance Biopharma from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.95.

NASDAQ:TBPH traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.70. The company had a trading volume of 30,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 665,771. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.76. Theravance Biopharma, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.10 and a 1 year high of $22.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $565.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 0.82.

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $12.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.02 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Theravance Biopharma, Inc. will post -3.29 EPS for the current year.

Theravance Biopharma Profile

Theravance Biopharma, Inc is a diversified biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of organ-selective medicines. Its purpose is to pioneer a new generation of small molecule drugs designed to better meet patient needs. Its research is focused in the areas of inflammation and immunology.

In pursuit of its purpose, Theravance Biopharma applies insights and innovation at each stage of its business and utilizes its internal capabilities and those of partners around the world.

