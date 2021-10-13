Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Sold by Epoch Investment Partners Inc.

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. decreased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 301,934 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 90,426 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned 0.08% of Thermo Fisher Scientific worth $152,316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TMO. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,536 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 928 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 700 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,649 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 746 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. 85.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $545.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $535.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $610.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $530.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $597.50.

TMO stock traded down $2.61 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $573.30. 39,235 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,583,451. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.78. The company has a market cap of $225.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.70, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $565.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $512.93. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52-week low of $433.52 and a 52-week high of $616.93.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.51 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $9.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.75 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 22.47% and a return on equity of 29.43%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.07 EPS for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical research company to repurchase up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $539.05, for a total transaction of $5,390,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $536.54, for a total transaction of $306,900.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

Featured Story: What is a Market Correction?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.