Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Sold by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lowered its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 26.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 104,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 38,000 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $52,868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ossiam lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 288.8% in the second quarter. Ossiam now owns 70,693 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $38,175,000 after buying an additional 52,511 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.3% during the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 49,199 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $24,819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 76.5% during the second quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 5,836 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,944,000 after purchasing an additional 2,529 shares in the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.5% during the second quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,234 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 48.8% during the second quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 5,392 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,722,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769 shares in the last quarter. 85.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $536.54, for a total value of $306,900.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $539.05, for a total value of $5,390,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TMO. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $595.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $545.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $540.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $597.50.

Shares of TMO traded down $2.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $573.90. 32,172 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,583,451. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $225.78 billion, a PE ratio of 26.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $565.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $512.93. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52-week low of $433.52 and a 52-week high of $616.93.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.51 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $9.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.75 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 22.47% and a return on equity of 29.43%. Equities research analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical research company to reacquire up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

