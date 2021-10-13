THETA Hits Market Capitalization of $6.06 Billion (THETA)

THETA (CURRENCY:THETA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 13th. THETA has a total market cap of $6.06 billion and approximately $294.02 million worth of THETA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One THETA coin can now be purchased for $6.06 or 0.00010487 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, THETA has traded 6.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001729 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.38 or 0.00045614 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $122.42 or 0.00211697 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.23 or 0.00093774 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001730 BTC.

THETA Coin Profile

THETA (THETA) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 23rd, 2017. THETA’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. THETA’s official website is www.thetatoken.org . THETA’s official Twitter account is @ThetaToken . The Reddit community for THETA is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta is a decentralized video delivery network, powered by users. The Theta mainnet was launched on March 15th, 2019 with the swap from ERC20 (Ethereum) Theta Tokens to native Theta Tokens on the Theta blockchain. To make sure that you receive your Theta Tokens on the mainnet as well as the 1:5 distribution of Theta Fuel, download the new Theta wallet for Android OS or Apple iOS and move your tokens there. “

THETA Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as THETA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade THETA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy THETA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

