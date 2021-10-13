Thingschain Market Capitalization Reaches $33,288.37 (TIC)

Thingschain (CURRENCY:TIC) traded 8.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 13th. Over the last week, Thingschain has traded 3% higher against the US dollar. Thingschain has a total market cap of $33,288.37 and $3.00 worth of Thingschain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Thingschain coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,219.27 or 1.00000994 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.33 or 0.00058973 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00004363 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002345 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.51 or 0.00048966 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00005891 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001247 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001741 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00004687 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $292.74 or 0.00502830 BTC.

Thingschain Coin Profile

Thingschain (CRYPTO:TIC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 15th, 2017. Thingschain’s total supply is 26,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,445,000,000 coins. Thingschain’s official Twitter account is @Things_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Thingschain’s official message board is medium.com/@thingschain . Thingschain’s official website is thingschain.network

According to CryptoCompare, “True investment coin is an investment platform, for the development of agrotouristic clusters around the world. TrueInvestmentCoin is a PoW/PoS coin based on the scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Thingschain

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thingschain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thingschain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Thingschain using one of the exchanges listed above.

