Thunder Token (TT) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $57.21 Million

Thunder Token (CURRENCY:TT) traded up 6.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 13th. Thunder Token has a total market capitalization of $112.03 million and $57.21 million worth of Thunder Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Thunder Token coin can currently be bought for $0.0145 or 0.00000025 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Thunder Token has traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.95 or 0.00025958 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $167.02 or 0.00290002 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0471 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001128 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000010 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000414 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Thunder Token Profile

Thunder Token (TT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on January 1st, 2018. Thunder Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,704,569,443 coins. The official message board for Thunder Token is medium.com/thunderofficial . The Reddit community for Thunder Token is /r/thundertoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Thunder Token’s official Twitter account is @ThunderProtocol . The official website for Thunder Token is www.thundercore.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ThunderCore is an Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) compliant blockchain. Tokens based on the ERC-20 standard can be minted and deployed on ThunderCore. ThunderCore is its own blockchain with its own native cryptocurrency. It is EVM-compatible with throughput of 1,200+ TPS, sub-second confirmation times, and low gas costs—making it quick and easy for DApps to deploy and scale. Consensus Nodes complete a single round of voting to confirm transactions in under a second. The accelerator, a DDoS-resilient distributed system, coordinates the network of consensus nodes. “

Thunder Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thunder Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thunder Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Thunder Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

