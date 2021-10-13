thyssenkrupp AG (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

thyssenkrupp AG (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, a growth of 492.3% from the September 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of TKAMY opened at $9.81 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.26. thyssenkrupp has a 12-month low of $4.48 and a 12-month high of $14.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a PE ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. thyssenkrupp had a negative return on equity of 39.49% and a net margin of 34.16%. The firm had revenue of $10.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.89 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that thyssenkrupp will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TKAMY shares. Zacks Investment Research cut thyssenkrupp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

thyssenkrupp Company Profile

ThyssenKrupp AG is an international group of companies comprising largely independent industrial and technology businesses. It operates through the following segments: Components Technology, Elevator Technology, Industrial Solutions, Marine Systems, Materials Services, Steel Europe, and Corporate. The Components Technology segment offers components for the automotive, construction, and engineering sectors, as well as for the wind turbines.

