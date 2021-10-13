Tidal Finance Market Cap Hits $4.94 Million (TIDAL)

Tidal Finance (CURRENCY:TIDAL) traded 27.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 13th. One Tidal Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0057 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Tidal Finance has traded up 29.8% against the U.S. dollar. Tidal Finance has a total market capitalization of $4.94 million and approximately $314,195.00 worth of Tidal Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001743 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.58 or 0.00044587 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $121.14 or 0.00211121 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.30 or 0.00094632 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001744 BTC.

Tidal Finance Profile

Tidal Finance is a coin. Its launch date was March 19th, 2021. Tidal Finance’s total supply is 19,838,000,001 coins and its circulating supply is 865,226,229 coins. Tidal Finance’s official Twitter account is @tidaldefi

According to CryptoCompare, “Tidal Finance is a project to establish a decentralized insurance marketplace in DeFi space to connect insurance sellers and buyers to cover smart contract hacks risk. Tidal offers the functionality to create custom insurance pools for one or more protocols. The main objective of the platform is to maximize capital efficiency and return to attract LP’s, while offering competitive insurance premiums to attract buyers. “

Tidal Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tidal Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tidal Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tidal Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

