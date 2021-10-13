Tiziana Life Sciences (LON:TILS) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $73.03

Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (LON:TILS)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 73.03 ($0.95) and traded as low as GBX 52 ($0.68). Tiziana Life Sciences shares last traded at GBX 52.50 ($0.69), with a volume of 214,556 shares.

The firm has a market capitalization of £102.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 59.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 73.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 6.41 and a current ratio of 6.54.

In related news, insider Gabriele Cerrone acquired 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 49 ($0.64) per share, with a total value of £18,375 ($24,007.06). Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 197,500 shares of company stock valued at $10,037,500.

Tiziana Life Sciences Plc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of molecules and related diagnostics to treat diseases in oncology and immunology in the United Kingdom. Its product pipeline includes Foralumab (TZLS-401), a human anti-CD3 monclonal antibody for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, such as GvHD, ulcerative colitis, Crohn's disease, multiple sclerosis, type-1 diabetes, inflammatory bowel diseases, psoriasis, and rheumatoid arthritis; and Milciclib (TZLS-201), which is an orally bioavailable, small molecule inhibitor of cyclin-dependent kinases and Src family kinases for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma.

