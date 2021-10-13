TokenPay Trading Up 18.8% This Week (TPAY)

TokenPay (CURRENCY:TPAY) traded 5.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 13th. TokenPay has a market cap of $2.06 million and $118,958.00 worth of TokenPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, TokenPay has traded up 18.8% against the US dollar. One TokenPay coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0934 or 0.00000164 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $57,089.56 or 1.00142629 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.41 or 0.00058610 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00004490 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002385 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.35 or 0.00049722 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00005973 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001332 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001778 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00004809 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $288.80 or 0.00506587 BTC.

TokenPay Coin Profile

TokenPay is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on November 14th, 2017. TokenPay’s total supply is 22,076,271 coins. TokenPay’s official website is www.tokenpay.com . TokenPay’s official message board is medium.com/tokenpay . TokenPay’s official Twitter account is @tokenpay and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TPAY is a fintech product that combines blockchain, suite of wallets and a payment platform that is fully integrated into Gamecloud. The checkout system features payment integrations from 15 different gaming friendly e-wallets and credit card providers along with 16 different cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum and more. TokenPay is a blockchain project that incorporates Bitcoin cryptographic technology with advanced security and privacy features. Additionally, TokenPay is building out a platform that combines banking and a closed-end private exchange. This enables wider adoption of the coin via consumer and merchant services. Developing a TokenPay coin and the infrastructure to support its everyday seamless use is a crucial step. “

TokenPay Coin Trading

