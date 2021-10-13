Top Ships Inc. (NASDAQ:TOPS) Short Interest Down 74.8% in September

Top Ships Inc. (NASDAQ:TOPS) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 776,300 shares, a decline of 74.8% from the September 15th total of 3,080,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 856,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Separately, Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Top Ships in a research report on Friday, September 10th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Top Ships by 2,491.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,500 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 12,979 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Top Ships in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Coe Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Top Ships in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Top Ships in the 1st quarter valued at about $112,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Top Ships in the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000. 1.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Top Ships stock opened at $1.63 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.52. Top Ships has a 1 year low of $1.00 and a 1 year high of $3.89.

About Top Ships

Top Ships, Inc is an international owner and operator of tanker vessels. It focuses on the transportation of crude oil, petroleum products and bulk liquid chemicals. The company was founded by Evangelos J. Pistiolis on January 10, 2000 and is headquartered in Maroussi, Greece.

