Toronto Dominion Bank Has $7.61 Million Stake in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Toronto Dominion Bank reduced its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) by 12.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,646 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 7,924 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $7,607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DGX. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 114,117 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $14,636,000 after acquiring an additional 22,858 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 1st quarter worth about $132,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 379 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 1st quarter worth about $277,000. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. lifted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 334,904 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $42,982,000 after acquiring an additional 71,636 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

In other Quest Diagnostics news, CEO Stephen H. Rusckowski sold 9,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.87, for a total value of $1,337,278.91. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 424,178 shares in the company, valued at $59,753,954.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen H. Rusckowski sold 32,788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.01, for a total transaction of $4,590,647.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 290,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,636,502.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,503 shares of company stock valued at $7,630,451 over the last three months. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE DGX opened at $140.48 on Wednesday. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 52-week low of $113.36 and a 52-week high of $160.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $17.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $150.04 and a 200-day moving average of $138.61.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.31. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 32.62%. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 12.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 4th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.18%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $158.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $144.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $158.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Quest Diagnostics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.80.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

Further Reading: Growth and Income Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX).

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.