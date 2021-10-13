Toronto Dominion Bank Has $7.65 Million Holdings in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Toronto Dominion Bank reduced its position in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 953 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $7,653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in Avery Dennison by 1,740.8% in the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 40,738 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,565,000 after purchasing an additional 38,525 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. increased its position in Avery Dennison by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 30,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,456,000 after purchasing an additional 9,100 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,452,644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $304,548,000 after acquiring an additional 20,336 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 41,604 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,747,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Avery Dennison during the 2nd quarter valued at about $210,000. 87.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Ignacio J. Walker sold 477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.66, for a total transaction of $108,116.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $872,641. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Avery Dennison from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.73.

Shares of AVY stock opened at $205.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $217.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $211.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Avery Dennison Co. has a 12 month low of $128.46 and a 12 month high of $228.88. The company has a market capitalization of $17.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.00.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.18. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 48.53% and a net margin of 9.34%. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Avery Dennison Co. will post 8.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.31%.

Avery Dennison Corp. engages in the provision of labeling and packaging materials and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Label & Graphic Materials, Retail Branding & Information Solutions and Industrial & Healthcare Materials. The Label and Graphic Materials segment manufactures and sells Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison-brand pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials, Avery Dennison and Mactac brand graphics, and Avery Dennison brand reflective products.

