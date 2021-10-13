Toronto Dominion Bank Has $8.01 Million Stake in Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL)

Toronto Dominion Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 93,865 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,382 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Group were worth $8,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in Royal Caribbean Group during the 1st quarter valued at $3,202,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Royal Caribbean Group by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 16,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 2,966 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in Royal Caribbean Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,083,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in Royal Caribbean Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,508,000. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Royal Caribbean Group during the 1st quarter valued at $6,639,000. 68.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:RCL opened at $88.67 on Wednesday. Royal Caribbean Group has a 12-month low of $51.33 and a 12-month high of $99.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.97 and a beta of 2.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.39.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($5.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.39) by ($0.67). The business had revenue of $50.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.36 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 71.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($6.13) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Group will post -16.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Royal Caribbean Group from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Wolfe Research raised Royal Caribbean Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Truist lifted their target price on Royal Caribbean Group from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Royal Caribbean Group from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Royal Caribbean Group from $95.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.67.

In other Royal Caribbean Group news, CEO Lisa Lutoff-Perlo sold 2,591 shares of Royal Caribbean Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.45, for a total transaction of $226,582.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 9.56% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Group Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises Group operates as a global cruise company. It controls and operates the following global cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises. The firm also holds interest in TUI Cruises, Pullmantur, and SkySea Cruises brands. The company was founded in by Arne Wilhelmsen in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

