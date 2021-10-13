Toronto Dominion Bank Has $9.65 Million Stock Position in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR)

Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 421,896 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,389 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $9,649,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new stake in Baker Hughes during the 2nd quarter worth about $10,307,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Baker Hughes by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 366,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,911,000 after buying an additional 25,449 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its position in Baker Hughes by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 204,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,429,000 after buying an additional 16,905 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Baker Hughes by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 134,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,080,000 after buying an additional 22,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in Baker Hughes by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 44,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after buying an additional 5,444 shares in the last quarter. 95.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on BKR. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Baker Hughes in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Baker Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Baker Hughes in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.57.

In other Baker Hughes news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.42, for a total value of $355,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.74, for a total transaction of $207,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 88,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,830,802.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 53,784,040 shares of company stock worth $1,256,369,414. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes stock opened at $25.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $26.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -858.33 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Baker Hughes has a twelve month low of $12.74 and a twelve month high of $26.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.81.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.06). Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 0.86% and a negative net margin of 0.18%. The business had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Baker Hughes will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is presently 122.03%.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the following segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS) and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment provides products and services for on and offshore operations across the lifecycle of a well, ranging from drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention.

