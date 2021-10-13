Toronto Dominion Bank Purchases 58,658 Shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) by 46.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 185,147 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,658 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.06% of United Airlines worth $9,681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 16.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,564 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 2.9% during the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,113 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its position in United Airlines by 1.8% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 14,695 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $768,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in United Airlines by 3.9% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,029 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in United Airlines by 6.0% in the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,829 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.98% of the company’s stock.

Get United Airlines alerts:

In related news, COO Jonathan Roitman sold 3,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.94, for a total transaction of $165,214.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Brett J. Hart sold 77,777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.14, for a total value of $3,510,853.78. Following the transaction, the president now owns 35,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,583,330.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

UAL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna dropped their target price on United Airlines from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on United Airlines in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Argus lowered United Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. MKM Partners dropped their target price on United Airlines from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on United Airlines from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.67.

NASDAQ UAL opened at $49.67 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.39. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $32.16 and a one year high of $63.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.64, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $16.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 1.58.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The transportation company reported ($3.91) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.17) by $0.26. United Airlines had a negative return on equity of 140.25% and a negative net margin of 37.89%. The firm had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($9.31) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 270.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post -11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Airlines Company Profile

United Airlines Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which offers satellite based Wi-Fi, including on long-haul overseas routes. It transports people and cargo throughout North America and to destinations in Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East and Latin America. UAL, through United and its regional carriers.

See Also: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL).

Receive News & Ratings for United Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.