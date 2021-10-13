Toronto Dominion Bank Reduces Position in Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Toronto Dominion Bank cut its position in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L) by 7.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 130,152 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 10,641 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 0.05% of Loews worth $7,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Loews by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,393,108 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,045,759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,908,620 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Loews by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,048,382 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $877,043,000 after buying an additional 93,507 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Loews by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,840,261 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $209,264,000 after buying an additional 55,452 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Loews by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,066,386 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $112,922,000 after buying an additional 71,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its position in shares of Loews by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,360,787 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $74,367,000 after buying an additional 48,985 shares during the last quarter. 59.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:L opened at $56.89 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $14.64 billion, a PE ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 0.93. Loews Co. has a twelve month low of $32.75 and a twelve month high of $59.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $54.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.15.

Loews (NYSE:L) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter. Loews had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 5.86%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Loews from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Loews from $96.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th.

In other news, Director Philip A. Laskawy sold 561 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.62, for a total value of $31,202.82. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,430. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David B. Edelson sold 12,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.92, for a total transaction of $719,298.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,063 shares in the company, valued at $2,296,242.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 22,590 shares of company stock worth $1,259,765. 16.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Loews Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the oil and gas business. It operates through the following segments: CNA Financial, Diamond Offshore, Boardwalk Pipeline, Loews Hotels and Corporate. The CNA Financial segment offers property, casualty, insurance, and underwriting services.

