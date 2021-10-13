Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 8,250 Shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Toronto Dominion Bank decreased its holdings in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,018 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 8,250 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $7,938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CX Institutional lifted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 48.9% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 67 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 138.1% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 73.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 151 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. 94.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE DPZ opened at $480.05 on Wednesday. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 52-week low of $319.71 and a 52-week high of $548.72. The company has a market capitalization of $17.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $505.42 and a 200-day moving average of $463.68.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.26. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.18% and a negative return on equity of 13.60%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $971.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 13.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.31%.

DPZ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $475.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lowered shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. lowered shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $480.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $515.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $435.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $504.22.

In other Domino’s Pizza news, COO Russell J. Weiner sold 54,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $537.71, for a total value of $29,106,242.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 64,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,726,924.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard E. Allison, Jr. sold 14,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $529.44, for a total transaction of $7,666,291.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,358,394.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,710 shares of company stock valued at $36,825,534 over the last ninety days. 1.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Domino’s Pizza Profile

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists of primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

