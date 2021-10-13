Toroso Investments LLC Boosts Stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 107.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,627 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,986 shares during the quarter. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $3,515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MA. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,027,838 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,282,516,000 after purchasing an additional 2,218,827 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in Mastercard by 46.0% in the 1st quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 5,869,782 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,089,936,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850,331 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Mastercard by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,519,943 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,594,026,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401,668 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Mastercard by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,877,284 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,448,657,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Mastercard by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,492,110 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,274,934,000 after acquiring an additional 972,628 shares in the last quarter. 73.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on Mastercard from $452.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. UBS Group increased their price target on Mastercard from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Mastercard from $427.00 to $429.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Compass Point increased their price target on Mastercard from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $482.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a report on Sunday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $418.48.

NYSE MA traded down $2.53 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $342.81. The stock had a trading volume of 42,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,793,197. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $338.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.16. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $281.20 and a one year high of $401.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $353.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $366.27.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.22% and a return on equity of 109.48%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.37%.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 78,985 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.90, for a total transaction of $28,347,716.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 7,838 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.42, for a total transaction of $3,020,921.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,320 shares in the company, valued at $7,831,734.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 797,580 shares of company stock worth $299,602,012. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

About Mastercard

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

