Toroso Investments LLC Buys 5,903 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 95.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,111 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,903 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $3,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kore Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Danaher by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC now owns 5,630 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 299.9% in the 2nd quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 5,718 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after buying an additional 4,288 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 19,817 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,318,000 after buying an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in shares of Danaher in the 2nd quarter valued at $214,000. 77.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Danaher alerts:

In related news, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 12,000 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.00, for a total transaction of $3,492,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 16,467 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.45, for a total transaction of $4,766,373.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,477 shares of company stock worth $15,439,958 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

DHR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Danaher from $306.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Danaher from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Danaher from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $321.53.

DHR traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $296.61. The company had a trading volume of 29,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,395,751. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.26. The company has a market capitalization of $211.75 billion, a PE ratio of 39.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.70. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $211.22 and a twelve month high of $333.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $316.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $278.75.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $7.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.71 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 21.00% and a return on equity of 17.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 9.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.31%.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

Recommended Story: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.