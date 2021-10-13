Toroso Investments LLC Has $2.38 Million Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 95.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,462 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,586 shares during the quarter. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $2,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Keel Point LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter valued at $562,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in United Parcel Service by 131.3% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Robbins Farley LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. 56.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on UPS shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $261.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $192.23 price objective on United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $217.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $207.58.

UPS traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $181.50. The stock had a trading volume of 27,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,282,796. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $190.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $197.11. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.76 and a 1 year high of $219.59. The stock has a market cap of $158.09 billion, a PE ratio of 25.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.25. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 155.54% and a net margin of 6.66%. The company had revenue of $23.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.16 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, August 5th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the transportation company to reacquire up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd were issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.57%.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

