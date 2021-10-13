Toroso Investments LLC Has $4.09 Million Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 244.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,605 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 25,969 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $4,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SBUX. Bell Bank raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 0.5% in the second quarter. Bell Bank now owns 15,838 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Torray LLC raised its stake in Starbucks by 2.1% during the second quarter. Torray LLC now owns 4,085 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Starbucks by 1.7% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 5,304 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its stake in Starbucks by 0.8% during the second quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 10,840 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GYL Financial Synergies LLC raised its stake in Starbucks by 1.3% during the second quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 7,529 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $842,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 359,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.81, for a total transaction of $44,110,527.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO John Culver sold 148,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $17,685,661.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

SBUX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Starbucks from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. MKM Partners increased their price objective on Starbucks from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Starbucks in a research note on Sunday, June 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Starbucks from $125.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Starbucks from $134.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Starbucks currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.22.

SBUX traded down $1.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $109.91. 60,990 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,842,417. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $85.45 and a one year high of $126.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.99, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.73.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The coffee company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.23. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 43.16% and a net margin of 10.43%. The firm had revenue of $7.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.46) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 77.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. This is a positive change from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 153.85%.

Starbucks

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

