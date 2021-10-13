Toroso Investments LLC Purchases 11,733 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 68.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,808 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,733 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $3,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the 3rd quarter valued at $242,000. Camden National Bank raised its position in AbbVie by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 10,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at $572,000. Quilter Plc raised its position in AbbVie by 262.4% in the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 42,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,646,000 after buying an additional 31,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clayton Partners LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at $2,315,000. Institutional investors own 65.82% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their target price on AbbVie from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Truist assumed coverage on AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.08 price objective for the company. Cowen lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.29.

NYSE ABBV traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $108.25. The company had a trading volume of 52,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,016,436. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.11 and a 52 week high of $121.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.26, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.82.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $13.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.64 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 154.24% and a net margin of 12.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.34 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.80%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.24%.

In other news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 5,057 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $606,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,391,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

About AbbVie

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

