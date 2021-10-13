TOWER (TOWER) Price Hits $0.0378 on Exchanges

TOWER (CURRENCY:TOWER) traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 13th. During the last week, TOWER has traded down 8% against the US dollar. One TOWER coin can now be purchased for $0.0378 or 0.00000066 BTC on popular exchanges. TOWER has a total market cap of $8.99 million and approximately $348,490.00 worth of TOWER was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001737 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.42 or 0.00044139 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002161 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $121.16 or 0.00210373 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $53.99 or 0.00093753 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001738 BTC.

About TOWER

TOWER (CRYPTO:TOWER) is a coin. It launched on February 25th, 2021. TOWER’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 237,619,987 coins. TOWER’s official Twitter account is @CrazyDefenseEN

According to CryptoCompare, “Crazy Defense Heroes is a tower defense mobile game, with a fantasy storyline, RPG characters and over 500 levels of innovative gameplay. These NFTs are rare collectibles representing in-game items, which can be sold at secondary markets. “

Buying and Selling TOWER

