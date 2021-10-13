TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $161.02 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) will announce sales of $161.02 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for TowneBank’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $162.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $159.45 million. TowneBank reported sales of $192.14 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 16.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TowneBank will report full-year sales of $663.78 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $661.13 million to $666.44 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $626.91 million, with estimates ranging from $626.85 million to $626.96 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for TowneBank.

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $167.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.97 million. TowneBank had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 27.16%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised TowneBank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 1st.

Shares of TOWN stock opened at $31.86 on Wednesday. TowneBank has a fifty-two week low of $17.03 and a fifty-two week high of $33.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.99.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. TowneBank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.80%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of TowneBank by 423.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 843 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of TowneBank by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,423 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of TowneBank by 1,089.6% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,270 shares of the bank’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 4,827 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of TowneBank by 97.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,271 shares of the bank’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TowneBank during the 1st quarter worth about $149,000. 50.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TowneBank Company Profile

TowneBank engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services to individuals and small and medium size businesses. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers loan and deposit services to retail and commercial customers. The Realty segment focuses on the provision of residential real estate services and originations of a variety of mortgage loans.

