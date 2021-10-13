Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) Shares Purchased by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) by 9.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 791,957 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,742 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.06% of Toyota Motor worth $138,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toyota Motor during the second quarter worth $38,000. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its stake in Toyota Motor by 454.5% in the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Toyota Motor in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Toyota Motor by 35.7% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Toyota Motor by 62.4% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Toyota Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $187.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Toyota Motor in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE:TM opened at $177.13 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $177.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $170.87. Toyota Motor Co. has a one year low of $129.28 and a one year high of $187.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $247.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.81, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.55.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $5.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.68 by $1.19. Toyota Motor had a net margin of 9.76% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The business had revenue of $72.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.91 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Toyota Motor Co. will post 19.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Toyota Motor Company Profile

Toyota Motor Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of motor vehicles and parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other. The Automotive segment designs, manufactures, assembles and sells passenger cars, minivans, trucks, and related vehicle parts and accessories.

