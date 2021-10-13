TPG Pace Tech Opportunities (NYSE:NRDY) Stock Price Down 5.1%

TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:NRDY)’s share price fell 5.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $8.75 and last traded at $8.91. 26,400 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 624,690 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.39.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities in a report on Monday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company.

The stock has a market capitalization of $501.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.08 and a 200 day moving average of $10.06.

TPG Pace Tech Opportunities (NYSE:NRDY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $32.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.00 million. As a group, analysts predict that TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp. will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities during the first quarter worth about $4,609,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in TPG Pace Tech Opportunities in the 1st quarter valued at $32,293,000. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in TPG Pace Tech Opportunities during the 1st quarter worth about $1,472,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. acquired a new position in shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities during the 1st quarter worth about $2,478,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities by 1,038.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 398,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,947,000 after buying an additional 363,293 shares during the last quarter. 72.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About TPG Pace Tech Opportunities (NYSE:NRDY)

TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as TPG Pace III Holdings Corp. and changed its name to TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp.

