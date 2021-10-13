Trans-Lux Co. (OTCMKTS:TNLX) Short Interest Down 79.7% in September

Trans-Lux Co. (OTCMKTS:TNLX) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decline of 79.7% from the September 15th total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS TNLX opened at $0.40 on Wednesday. Trans-Lux has a fifty-two week low of $0.12 and a fifty-two week high of $0.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.43 and a 200-day moving average of $0.37.

Trans-Lux (OTCMKTS:TNLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 13th. The technology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.89 million during the quarter.

Trans-Lux Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of light-emitting diode digital display and scoreboard solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Product Sales and Digital Product Lease and Maintenance. The Digital Product Sales segment includes out-of-home, sports, transportation, live entertainment, and retail and hospitality categories.

