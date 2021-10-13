TransAlta (TSE:TA) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $12.30

Shares of TransAlta Co. (TSE:TA) (NYSE:TAC) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$12.30 and traded as high as C$13.79. TransAlta shares last traded at C$13.63, with a volume of 499,377 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts have commented on TA shares. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of TransAlta in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. CSFB set a C$18.00 price target on TransAlta and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$18.00 price target on shares of TransAlta in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on TransAlta to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$14.00 target price on shares of TransAlta in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, TransAlta has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$15.25.

Get TransAlta alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.69 billion and a P/E ratio of -10.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$12.84 and a 200-day moving average price of C$12.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.25.

TransAlta (TSE:TA) (NYSE:TAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$619.00 million for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that TransAlta Co. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This is a positive change from TransAlta’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. TransAlta’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -13.82%.

TransAlta Company Profile (TSE:TA)

TransAlta Corporation owns, operates, and develops a diverse fleet of electrical power generation assets in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through six segments: Hydro, Wind and Solar, North American Gas, Australian Gas, Alberta Thermal, and Centralia. The company owns and operates hydro, wind and solar, natural gas-fired, and coal-fired facilities.

Read More: How is net asset value different from market price?



Receive News & Ratings for TransAlta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransAlta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.