Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) Reaches New 52-Week High at $71.39

Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $71.39 and last traded at $69.93, with a volume of 6729 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $70.17.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Roth Capital increased their price target on Transcat from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Transcat from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Transcat from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Transcat from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.07.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $65.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.33. The company has a market cap of $522.38 million, a PE ratio of 49.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.80.

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $47.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.30 million. Transcat had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 5.86%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Transcat, Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Charles P. Hadeed sold 6,521 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $443,428.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Michael W. West sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.27, for a total value of $1,631,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRNS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its position in shares of Transcat by 157.5% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,545 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Transcat in the first quarter valued at about $248,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Transcat by 2.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 416,159 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $20,425,000 after purchasing an additional 9,307 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Transcat by 21,795.3% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,415 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 9,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Transcat by 6.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,761 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.76% of the company’s stock.

Transcat, Inc engages in provision of calibration and laboratory instrument services. It operates through the Service and Distribution segments. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualifications, preventive maintenance, consulting, and other related services. The Distribution segment distributes professional grade test, measurement, and control instrumentation.

