Treace Medical Concepts, Inc.’s Lock-Up Period Set To End on October 20th (NASDAQ:TMCI)

Treace Medical Concepts’ (NASDAQ:TMCI) lock-up period will end on Wednesday, October 20th. Treace Medical Concepts had issued 11,250,000 shares in its public offering on April 23rd. The total size of the offering was $191,250,000 based on an initial share price of $17.00. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.

Treace Medical Concepts stock opened at $23.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 14.27 and a quick ratio of 13.50. Treace Medical Concepts has a 12 month low of $22.46 and a 12 month high of $37.17.

Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $20.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.80 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Treace Medical Concepts will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Treace Medical Concepts in the second quarter worth $637,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Treace Medical Concepts during the second quarter valued at $234,000. C WorldWide Group Holding A S acquired a new position in shares of Treace Medical Concepts during the second quarter valued at $156,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Treace Medical Concepts during the second quarter valued at $609,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Treace Medical Concepts during the second quarter valued at $4,930,000. 24.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Treace Medical Concepts

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc, an orthopedic medical device company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of device and/or biologic solutions for foot and ankle surgeons in the United States. It offers Lapiplasty procedure that allows podiatric surgeons to treat all three dimensions of the bunion, providing patients with a cosmetic and medical improvement.

