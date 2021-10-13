Treat DAO (TREAT) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $147,330.00

Treat DAO (CURRENCY:TREAT) traded up 5.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 13th. Treat DAO has a total market cap of $5.89 million and approximately $147,330.00 worth of Treat DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Treat DAO coin can now be bought for about $5.89 or 0.00010694 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Treat DAO has traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001816 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001978 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $35.14 or 0.00063841 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $64.89 or 0.00117882 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.52 or 0.00075429 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55,023.50 or 0.99955001 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,431.58 or 0.06233772 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Treat DAO

Treat DAO’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins. Treat DAO’s official Twitter account is @treatdao

