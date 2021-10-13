Tree Island Steel (TSE:TSL) Sets New 12-Month High at $5.15

Shares of Tree Island Steel Ltd. (TSE:TSL) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$5.15 and last traded at C$5.25, with a volume of 20313 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.14.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$149.33 million and a P/E ratio of 8.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$4.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$4.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.64, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Tree Island Steel (TSE:TSL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported C$0.32 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$74.41 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tree Island Steel Ltd. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. Tree Island Steel’s payout ratio is currently 16.08%.

About Tree Island Steel (TSE:TSL)

Tree Island Steel Ltd. manufactures and sells steel wire and fabricated steel wire products for industrial, construction, agricultural, and specialty applications in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers industrial products, such as pulp and unitizing, waste, chain link, upholstery, low carbon, and shaped wires, as well as straight and cut bars; and wirelines for use in the oil industry.

