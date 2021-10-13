Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1.56

Trevena, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.56 and traded as low as $1.15. Trevena shares last traded at $1.17, with a volume of 411,771 shares changing hands.

TRVN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Trevena in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Trevena from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Trevena in a research note on Friday, October 1st.

Get Trevena alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $192.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.33 and a beta of 2.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.56.

Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.01). Trevena had a negative return on equity of 40.89% and a negative net margin of 1,194.62%. The company had revenue of $0.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Trevena, Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Trevena in the second quarter worth $27,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Trevena in the first quarter worth $30,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Trevena in the first quarter worth $36,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in Trevena in the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Trevena by 104.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,445 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 10,445 shares during the period. 21.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trevena Company Profile (NASDAQ:TRVN)

Trevena, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of novel medicines for patients affected by central nervous system disorders. Its product candidates include Oliceridine injection, TRV250, TRV734, and TRV045. The company was founded by Maxine Gowen, Robert Joseph Lefkowitz, Scott DeWire, Howard A.

See Also: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Receive News & Ratings for Trevena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trevena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.