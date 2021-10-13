Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN) PT Raised to C$15.50

Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$14.00 to C$15.50 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 8.55% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on TCN. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Tricon Residential from C$15.25 to C$17.50 in a report on Friday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Tricon Residential from C$16.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Friday, August 13th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Tricon Residential from C$18.00 to C$19.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$19.00 target price on shares of Tricon Residential in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Tricon Residential from C$16.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$17.78.

Shares of TSE TCN traded up C$0.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$16.95. 979,318 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 615,720. Tricon Residential has a twelve month low of C$10.70 and a twelve month high of C$17.10. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.83 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$16.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$14.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 185.34.

Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.14 by C$0.75. The business had revenue of C$130.14 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tricon Residential will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

About Tricon Residential

Founded in 1988, Tricon is a rental housing company focused on serving the middle-market demographic. Tricon owns and operates approximately 31,000 single-family rental homes and multi-family rental units in 21 markets across the United States and Canada, managed with an integrated technology-enabled operating platform.

