Tricon Residential’s (TCN) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at CIBC

Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at CIBC in a research note issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$19.00 target price on the stock. CIBC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 13.77% from the stock’s current price.

TCN has been the topic of a number of other reports. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Tricon Residential from C$18.00 to C$19.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Tricon Residential from C$15.25 to C$17.50 in a report on Friday, August 13th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Tricon Residential to C$18.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Tricon Residential from C$16.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Tricon Residential to C$17.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$17.91.

TCN stock traded up C$0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$16.70. The company had a trading volume of 677,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 614,347. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 185.34. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.78 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.30. Tricon Residential has a 1 year low of C$10.70 and a 1 year high of C$17.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$16.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$14.49.

Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C$0.75. The company had revenue of C$130.14 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tricon Residential will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Tricon Residential Company Profile

Founded in 1988, Tricon is a rental housing company focused on serving the middle-market demographic. Tricon owns and operates approximately 31,000 single-family rental homes and multi-family rental units in 21 markets across the United States and Canada, managed with an integrated technology-enabled operating platform.

