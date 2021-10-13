TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) Shares Bought by Algert Global LLC

Algert Global LLC raised its position in shares of TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) by 132.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,442 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,081 shares during the period. TriNet Group comprises about 0.6% of Algert Global LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in TriNet Group were worth $1,917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in TriNet Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in TriNet Group by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 852 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TriNet Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, JLB & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TriNet Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $236,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TNET stock traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $99.73. 1,397 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 230,113. The stock has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.12 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $92.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.48. TriNet Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.60 and a 1-year high of $101.61.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $302.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.24 million. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 37.63% and a net margin of 5.88%. On average, equities research analysts predict that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other TriNet Group news, Director H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.70, for a total value of $40,960.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Martin Babinec sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total transaction of $6,300,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $231,865.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 175,544 shares of company stock valued at $15,174,190. Insiders own 39.30% of the company’s stock.

TNET has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on TriNet Group from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TriNet Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on TriNet Group in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.92 price target for the company.

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources solutions including industry solutions to small and mid sized businesses. Its services include payroll processing tax administration, employee benefits and a human resource technology platform with online and mobile tools and also employee onboarding and termination, compensation reporting, expense management, and benefits enrollment and administration.

