Trollcoin (TROLL) Market Capitalization Reaches $1.36 Million

Trollcoin (CURRENCY:TROLL) traded down 31.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 13th. Trollcoin has a total market cap of $1.36 million and $60.00 worth of Trollcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Trollcoin coin can now be bought for $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Trollcoin has traded 38.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Trollcoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,238.84 or 0.99850606 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.53 or 0.00058500 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00004472 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002360 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.69 or 0.00050045 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00005910 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001321 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001769 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00004803 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $289.02 or 0.00504177 BTC.

About Trollcoin

Trollcoin (CRYPTO:TROLL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Trollcoin’s total supply is 592,810,145 coins. Trollcoin’s official website is trollcoin.com . The Reddit community for Trollcoin is https://reddit.com/r/trollcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Trollcoin’s official Twitter account is @trollcoinbase and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Trollcoin is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Trollcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trollcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Trollcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Trollcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Trollcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Trollcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.