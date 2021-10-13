Truist Securiti Weighs in on Roku, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti raised their FY2021 EPS estimates for Roku in a report released on Tuesday, October 12th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Thornton now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.80 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.75. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Roku’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.60 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.75 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Macquarie boosted their target price on shares of Roku from $400.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Cleveland Research began coverage on shares of Roku in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $389.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Roku from $450.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Roku from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $395.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $560.00 price objective on shares of Roku in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Roku presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $440.59.

ROKU opened at $320.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.58 and a quick ratio of 4.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $341.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $361.38. Roku has a 1 year low of $196.52 and a 1 year high of $490.76. The stock has a market cap of $42.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 195.12 and a beta of 1.74.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.38. Roku had a net margin of 9.91% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The firm had revenue of $645.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $618.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.35) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 81.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Roku news, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 16,807 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.77, for a total transaction of $6,550,864.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mustafa Ozgen sold 5,093 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.02, for a total transaction of $1,823,395.86. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 79,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,622,982.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 529,758 shares of company stock valued at $192,854,281 in the last three months. 15.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ROKU. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roku in the second quarter valued at approximately $580,380,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Roku by 220.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,455,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001,745 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Roku by 2,100.2% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 737,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,113,000 after purchasing an additional 703,564 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Roku by 72.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,109,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,496,000 after purchasing an additional 465,293 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Roku by 16.9% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,122,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,434,082,000 after purchasing an additional 450,985 shares during the period. 62.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

