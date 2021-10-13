Truist Securities Cuts 1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) Price Target to $28.00

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at Truist Securities from $48.00 to $28.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 35.59% from the stock’s current price.

ONEM has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of 1Life Healthcare in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist cut their price objective on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $48.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $46.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, 1Life Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.59.

Get 1Life Healthcare alerts:

1Life Healthcare stock traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $20.65. The stock had a trading volume of 50,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,417,311. The company has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.45 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 4.89 and a quick ratio of 4.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.22. 1Life Healthcare has a 52 week low of $19.10 and a 52 week high of $59.82.

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $120.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.63 million. 1Life Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 20.62% and a negative net margin of 22.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.24) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that 1Life Healthcare will post -1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David P. Kennedy sold 2,778 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.40, for a total transaction of $65,005.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,334 shares of company stock worth $207,267. Insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ONEM. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of 1Life Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in 1Life Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at $220,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in 1Life Healthcare by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 82,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,223,000 after purchasing an additional 4,306 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in 1Life Healthcare by 1,208.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 923,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,091,000 after purchasing an additional 852,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in 1Life Healthcare by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 6,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.65% of the company’s stock.

1Life Healthcare Company Profile

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform under the One Medical brand. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Receive News & Ratings for 1Life Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1Life Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.